Elaborate arrangements by TSRTC for TSPSC exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Greater Hyderabad zone, is making elaborate arrangements for the convenience of candidates appearing for the TSPSC examinations to the post of Assistant Engineers in various government engineering departments, to be held on May 21 and 22.

Arrangements have been made to operate buses from various places to the examination centre areas and for return after the exams. According to the TSRTC authorities, special officers have been nominated at bus stops to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting of buses, ensure proper stoppage of buses at stops and also to guide candidates in availing the required route buses.

Dedicated Help Desks are also arranged with a supervisor at bus stations to guide the candidates appearing for the examinations and monitor the special operations to examination centres.

Apart from this, Communication Centres have been also established at Koti bus station (Ph.9959226160) and Rathifile bus station (Ph.9959226154) and candidates can contact these numbers for information regarding buses.