Get your geography on point

From mountain ranges and hill stations to rivers and States, every topic is important for candidates preparing for TSPSC exams.

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Indian geography will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which among the following States are the largest and smallest respectively (in terms of geographical area)?

1. Chhattisgarh 2. Telangana

3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Uttarakhand

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 b) 1 & 4 c) 3 & 4 d) 3 & 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The largest State (above mentioned) is Andhra Pradesh (160,205 sq km) and the smallest State is Uttarakhand (53,483 sq km).

2. Barak valley in Assam is famous for which among the following?

a) Petroleum production b) Tea cultivation

c) Bamboo industry d) Cottage industries

Ans: b

3. Which of the following mountain ranges form a dividing line between the Ganges Plain and the Deccan Plateau?

a) Aravalli b) Vindhya and Satpura

c) Eastern Ghats d) Shivalik

Ans: b

Explanation: Vindhya or Vindhyachal is a loosely defined discontinuous chain of mountain ridges, hill ranges, highlands and plateaus in west and central India. It runs roughly in the north of Narmada River and extends from Gujarat in west to Chhattisgarh in the east. The Satpura range runs roughly parallels to the Vindhya range in the south. Both Vindhya and Satpura divide Indian subcontinent into the Indo-Gangetic plain of northern India and the Deccan Plateau of the south.

4. Best quality coal is found in which of the following system?

a) Vindhyan System b) Cuddapah System

c) Gondwana System d) Dharwar System

Ans: c

Explanation: The best quality of coal is found in the Gondwana System. About 98 per cent percent of coal (Anthracite and Bituminous) is found here.

5. Which of the following parts of the Himalayas is situated between Satluj and Kali rivers?

a) The Himadri Himalaya b) The Himachal Himalaya

c) The Kumayun Himalaya d) The Central Himalaya

Ans: c

Explanation: The Kumayun Himalaya is situated between Satluj and Kali rivers. It has a length of 320 kilometres and an area of 38,000 sq km.

6. Arrange the following hill ranges as per their geological periods:

1. Deccan plateau 2. Himalayas 3. Eastern Ghats 4. Aravalli

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1, 2, 3, 4 b) 4, 3, 1, 2 c) 4, 1, 2, 3 d) 4, 2, 3, 2

Ans: b

7. Which among the following matches of hill resort with the State they are situated in are correct?

1. Darjeeling – West Bengal 2. Dalhousie – Himachal Pradesh

3. Mussoorie – Uttarakhand 4. Pahalgam – Jammu and Kashmir

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 b) 1, 2 & 3 c) 1, 3 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

8. Which one among the following is the coral group of islands situated in India?

a) Nicobar b) Lakshadweep c) Minicoy d) Andaman

Ans: b

Explanation: Lakshadweep is about 220 to 440 kilometres away from the Kerala coast. It is a group of 36 coral islands. All these islands have coral reefs.

