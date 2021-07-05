Hyderabad Public School slashes tuition fee

A reduction of Rs 10,000 announced by school management due to the prolonged shutdown of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: The management of Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet and Ramanthapur on Monday announced a reduction of Rs 10,000 on the annual tuition fee to all its students for the academic year 2021-22 due to the prolonged shutdown of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary, Board of Governors, HPS said that the reduction of Rs 10,000 in the tuition fee is in addition to the fee concessions that were already extended to the students for the academic year 2020-21.

Due to the shutdown of schools during Covid-19, the management of HPS had rolled back 10 per cent of the proposed fee hike for the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22. The HPS also waived fee of up to 100 per cent for students who have lost a parent or earning parent due to Covid-19.

