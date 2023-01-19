Hyderabad Public School to hold year-long Centenary Celebrations from Jan 20

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, is commencing its year-long Centenary Celebrations with its first set of activities between January 20 and 27.

The events begin with a three-day India Science Festival (ISF) to be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on January 20, followed by a performance by Symphony Orchestra of India on January 22 and Round Square Conference between January 22 and 27.

The central theme of the ISF is ‘Future is Now’ with the participation of speakers of international repute from institutions, companies and organizations such as the Stanford University, Microsoft, IBM, The European Space Agency, AIIMS and Ashoka University.

Fireside chats, panel discussions, immersive workshops, interactive demos, film screenings, exhibits, including a brain-controlled helicopter, driverless cars and a humanoid robot are also lined up.

A thematic science-based Bharatnatyam dance by Dr. Mallika Sarabhai and her troupe, “Darpana”, is another highlight of inaugural function apart from a live band, MAAHAA Project at the finale.