Hyderabad racers impress in 3rd round of National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Telangana Today - 07:23 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

By Praharsha Majeti

Chennai: Hyderabad racers impressed in the qualifying events of the prestigious Madras International Circuit, hosted by MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Round-3 in Chennai, on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty of team Gusto Racing India yet again delivered his best performance in the Petronas TVS One Make Championship RR 310 category to take second position in the qualifying session. He was just 0.3 seconds behind the pole setter Allwin Sundar.

On the other hand, Samrul Zubair of Team Race’ists took third position in the qualifying session of Group D – Stock upto 165cc category where he engaged himself in a breathtaking battle with the currently dominating riders from Team Sparks Racing.

Another experienced rider from the city of Hyderabad, Prathipati Jayanth secured top position in the Qualifying session of the Stock 301-400cc category, a newly added category for this year’s National Championship.

Other noteworthy mention goes to Vignesh Goud of team Race’ists Hyderabad who has managed to secure sixth position in the qualifying session of Group D – Stock upto 165cc category after a terrible crash that happened at the last corner.