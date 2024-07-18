Stuntman Ezhumalai dies on set of Karthi’s “Sardar 2” during action sequence

Reports indicate that Ezhumalai fell approximately 20 feet while executing a stunt for the film. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries, believed to be caused by internal haemorrhage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 10:56 AM

Hyderabad: Ezhumalai, a seasoned stuntman, tragically lost his life on the set of Karthi and PS Mithran’s upcoming film “Sardar 2.” The incident occurred during the filming of an action sequence at Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai.

Authorities, including local police officials, swiftly responded to the scene following the accident. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ezhumalai’s death is currently underway.