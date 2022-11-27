Hyderabad: Rainbow Hospitals donates air sampling systems to Govt hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Rainbow Children’s Hospital has donated 100 Air Petri Sampling systems to government hospitals across Telangana under its CSR activity with an expenditure of Rs 1.20 crore.

The Air Petri Sampling systems LA 637 are fully automatic, user-friendly and sophisticated equipment that can sample the air for bacteria and fungus, a press release said. Health Minister, T Harish Rao thanked the Rainbow Hospitals for the initiative is installing such systems in government hospitals.

Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME), said, “studies have proven that post-operative infection constitutes a third of total infections and it is also estimated that a 13-fold reduction in airborne bacteria and fungus in OT’s can be achieved by these Air Petri Samplers.”

Dr Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, said, “microbiological monitoring of air in OTs at government hospitals will be a proactive approach in prevention of infections and can benefit patient’s outcome in a big way.”