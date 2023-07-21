Hyderabad rains: 25 lakh people receive GHMC’s SMS warning on heavy rains

The SMS alerts aimed to keep residents informed about the anticipated heavy rains in their respective areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) sent out mass text messages to approximately 25 lakh people residing in the Rangareddy, Medchal, and Hyderabad districts of GHMC on Thursday. The SMS alerts aimed to keep residents informed about the anticipated heavy rains in their respective areas.

With the monsoon season in full swing, the GHMC authorities have taken significant measures to mitigate the potential risks associated with heavy downpours. The timely SMS warnings come as part of their initiative to alert and protect the residents from any adverse effects of the rainfall.

The civic body leveraged mobile technology to reach out to a vast number of citizens within the region. The text messages included essential information about the anticipated rainfall and emergency contacts.