Hyderabad rains: Trees uprooted, localities inundated, GHMC on frontlines

The rain clouds showed no indication of retreating, leaving the community to contend with the challenges posed by the unforgiving weather conditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:41 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Four consecutive days of relentless rainfall wreaked havoc across the city, leaving many localities submerged in water and creating chaos on the roads. Low-lying regions across Hyderabad were inundated, causing inconvenience to residents.

Gajularamaram witnessed a deluge as rainwater gushed through the streets.

As the rain clouds showed no sign of retreat, residents struggled with power outages and navigated through traffic jams that paralyzed movement in most parts of the city.

The heavy winds accompanying the rainfall wreaked havoc on the city’s green cover. Trees were uprooted at several places. As waterlogged streets and uprooted trees created hurdles, traffic jams were spread across Hyderabad. Major thoroughfares and arterial roads were choked, leaving vehicles stranded for hours. Commuters faced delays.

Amid the chaos, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) wing was at the forefront, working tirelessly to restore normalcy. The personnel ventured into the inundated areas, providing relief to the affected communities.