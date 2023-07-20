Hyderabad Rains: Food delivery apps not accepting orders

Hyderabad citizens have been getting disappointed with food delivery apps not accepting orders due to incessant rains in the city.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Online-food-platform-Zomato

Hyderabad: It has been raining continuously in the city for the past three days and citizens have been getting disappointed with food delivery apps not accepting orders. They have been refusing to take orders amidst the rain all over Hyderabad with the massive traffic jams, and water-logged roads.

While people have been trying to place their orders on the apps, Zomato leaves a message noting “We are not currently accepting online orders, we’ll be back soon, ” and Swiggy shows a message stating that all their delivery partners are busy.

Waiting time for cabs and autos hit peaks:

Amid the clogged roads and heavy traffic jams, many citizens got delayed to work or to reach their destinations by hours with an increase in waiting time and cab or auto drivers cancelling rides too.

Commuters had to wait for almost an hour or more to find a ride to take them to their destination due to heavy rainfall. Citizens have also been complaining of the extreme surge in the prices for booking a cab or auto via the apps.

The cab or auto drivers have been cancelling rides even after the commuters waited for around half an hour for their ride to arrive, leaving them with no transport to reach their destination.