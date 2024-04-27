GHMC to conserve 5.40 lakh liters of water through rainwater harvesting

The total area of the office is 18,210 sq meters, out of which the rooftop area is 2,232 sq meters which has an annual rainwater potential of around 20 lakh liters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: Leading by example, the Urban Biodiversity Wing and Engineering Wing of GHMC have taken up the construction of a rainwater harvesting system (RWH) at the corporation headquarters, Tank Bund Road.

In addition to the available rooftop area, the premises also have paved runoff and green areas.

Initially, of the 2,232 sq meters, 600 sq meters of rooftop will be utilized. With this, experts of The Rainwater Project expect that around 5.40 lakh liters of rainwater will be saved annually.

Further, 1.20 lakh litres of rainwater will be diverted to the storage sump which is located on the first floor of the building. The leftover water will go into the injection well to recharge ground water which is around 200 feet in depth.

Even after this initial leg of the work is completed, there is a scope of utilization of the leftover rooftop area of 1,632 sq meters.

Encouraging citizens to save rainwater, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a press statement said this will not only give them an ample supply of water that can be used for multiple purposes but will also mitigate urban flooding and increase ground water level in the city. RWH structures can be built at all kinds of properties including commercial complexes and factories, he added.