Hyderabad Rains: NH-44 at Gagan Pahad closed

By | City Bureau | Published: 10:01 am

Hyderabad: The National Highway 44 at Gagan Pahad was closed following inundation of either sides of the road due to the heavy rains on Tuesday night.

The Cyberabad traffic police have advised people coming from Bengaluru to take the following alternative route to reach the city: Outer Ring Road Thondupally entry 16 – Rajendranagar Exit 17 – Himayat Sagar – Rajendranagar L&O police station and Aramghar Crossroad.

Similarly those going towards Bengaluru from Hyderabad should take the alternative route from Aramghar x Road – PDP(Pillar no 216) – Rajendranagar L&O PS -Himayat Sagar – Rajendranagar Entry 17 – Thondupally Exit 16.

The traffic police have advised people to take an alternative route for Gachibowli – Lingampally. The route suggested is Gachibowli – IIIT JN – Wipro JN – Gowlidoddi – Gopanpally – Nallagandla – Lingampally.

