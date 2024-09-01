Hyderabad Rains: OU postpones exams scheduled on Sep 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 06:42 PM

Osmania University

Hyderabad: All the examinations under the jurisdiction of Osmania University which were scheduled on September 2 have been postponed.

In a statement issued here, the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, said the examinations from September 3 would be conducted as per the time table. The postponed examinations schedule would be informed in due course of time.

The decision was taken due to continuous heavy rains and as per the directives from the Government of Telangana, the statement said.