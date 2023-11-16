Hyderabad: Raja Singh booked for hate speech, again

The case was registered under Section 125 (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the Public Act 1951 against him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police registered a case against BJP Goshamahal candidate T Raja Singh for allegedly delivering a hate speech during a meeting early this month.

The case was registered under Section 125 (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the Public Act 1951 against him.

The police registered a suo-motu case after a video clip of Raja Singh making alleged hate speech targeting a particular community went viral on social media platform. The speech was allegedly made by Raja Singh during a party meeting at a community hall in Maharajgunj.