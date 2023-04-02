Hyderabad: Raja Singh booked for provocative speech during Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

Raja Singh who was in the procession made provocative speeches with intention to disturb the public peace, said Shahinyathgunj police station SI

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Goshamahal legislator, T Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb peaceful atmosphere during the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra held in the city on Thursday.

The case was registered following a complaint made by a sub inspector of Shahinyathgunj police station. In his complaint, the SI stated that while he was performing his duties, the legislator who was in the procession made provocative speeches with intention to disturb the public peace.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 504 and 505 (2) of IPC against Raja Singh. Two days ago, the Afzalgunj police had booked a case against the legislator for allegedly delivery inflammatory speech during the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against one Faisal Khan for allegedly abusing and threatening Raja Singh.

Faisal Khan on Friday had visited the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office at Banjara Hills and gave a representation seeking action against Raja Singh. After coming out of the office while interacting with You Tubers, Faisal made provocative statements and threatened the legislator.

A sub inspector of Banjara Hills police station lodged a complaint against Faisal following which the police registered a case under various Sections of Indian Penal Code. Investigation is going on.