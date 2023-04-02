Hyderabad: PDSU condemns Godse’s picture in Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

PDSU demanded those responsible for the incident be identified and arrested immediately and MLA Raja Singh’s membership of the Legislative Assembly be revoked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: The Progressive Democratic Students union (PDSU) condemned the carrying of the photograph of Nathuram Godse during the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in the city on Thursday.

In a press release, PDSU State president, P Mahesh said that Goshamahal Legislator, T Raja Singh should clarify as to what message he is sending to the people of the country through such acts. “The BJP and RSS are eager to get political benefits by inciting sectarianism. Ever since BJP to power, it is trying to change the Constitution and implement Hindutva ideologue,” he alleged.

The PDSU demanded those responsible for the incident be identified and arrested immediately and MLA Raja Singh’s membership of the Legislative Assembly be revoked.