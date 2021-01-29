Hyderabad: Raja Singh sentenced for one year, granted bail

The court also imposed fine of Rs.5,000 on him. The court later granted him bail and suspended the sentence, giving him one month to appeal before the High Court.

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Goshamahal constituency T. Raja Singh was on Friday sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Special Sessions Court here in a case booked against him in 2015. The court also imposed fine of Rs.5,000 on him. The court later granted him bail and suspended the sentence, giving him one month to appeal before the High Court.

It was in December 2015 that the Joint Action Committee (JAC ) of Osmania University organized a ‘Beef Festival’ against which Raja Singh protested.

He was taken into preventive custody and shifted to the Bollaram police station. A few BJP activists reached the police station and tried to meet him, following which police stopped the MLA from meeting them. Singh then assaulted a cop on duty and threatened him, after which a case was booked and a chargesheet filed in 2019.

