BJP MLA Raja Singh detained by police in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:23 pm 1:37 pm

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, along with several others, was taken into preventive custody by the LB Nagar police while protesting on the road here on Friday afternoon.

The MLA had been planning to protest on the road demanding the police to step up measures to protect cows from being slaughtered and sought action against its transportation.

“The MLA along with his supporters and gau rakshaks staged a protest on the roads, causing traffic inconvenience. Additional force was rushed to the spot and they were taken into custody and are being shifted to police station, ” said an official.

