Hyderabad: Ramzan season sparkles with these diverse expos

Read on to discover some of the popular expos happening across the city during this festive time!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: As Ramzan season unfolds in Hyderabad, the city hosts a series of exciting expos offering a unique and immersive shopping experience for locals and visitors alike. Read on to discover some of the popular expos happening across the city during this festive time!

Jashn-E-Bazaar

One of the city’s most anticipated lifestyle expos, ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’, is all set to make a grand comeback in the city with its third edition. Hosted by popular food blogger Dr Ahmed Ashfaq on March 23 and 24 at Kings Classic Garden from 4 pm to 12 pm, the expo has doubled the number of food stalls, with over 50 renowned food brands participating.

Dawat-e-Ramzan

‘Dawat-e-Ramzan,’ hosted by entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband, will grace King’s Palace from March 27 to April 10, from 6:30 pm to 4 am. This 15-day extravaganza showcases a splendid array of designers, home decor, footwear, and jewellery, offering visitors abundant opportunities to browse and indulge in their shopping desires.

Aangan

An extravaganza of entertainment, shopping, and culinary experience, the expo will be hosted on March 22 from 6 pm to 4 am at Kings Kohinoor Convention in Gudimalkapur.

Hosted by actor, YouTuber, and entrepreneur Zaynab Aly, this fourth season of ‘The Aangan’ offers a diverse range of products, from trendy apparel to captivating art pieces and chic accessories. Attendees can also participate in a lucky draw with prizes worth up to 2 lakhs.

Rainbow Shopping Festival

The 18th edition of the expo will be held at Minar Garden, running from March 8 to April 10, with operating hours from 2 pm to 4 am. This event promises to cater to diverse tastes, offering a variety of products ranging from clothing to jewellery.