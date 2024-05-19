LVPEI organises sixth edition of ‘Whitathon’ Run for eye cancer awareness

The event commemorates the World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week, observed for seven days starting on the second Sunday in May, every year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organized the sixth edition of ‘Whitathon’ Run to raise awareness about the early detection of Retinoblastoma (eye cancer) in children and funds for its treatment.

The run was flagged off by Dr Vineeth. G, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, at the University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli, on Sunday morning.

The funds raised from the Whitathon run are utilized to treat underprivileged children suffering from Retinoblastoma at no cost, and to support future research.

Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head – Operation Eyesight Universal Institute for Eye Cancer, LVPEI, said the white reflex seen in the eyes of the children can be a sign of eye cancer and any child with such reflex should be taken for an eye screening immediately.

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, said , “eye cancer or retinoblastoma is a phenomenon seen in just born to six year old children. It is essential to detect this early and seek immediate treatment, as over 90% of the patients with this disease can be cured.”