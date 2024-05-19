Woman dies of electrocution in Nizamabad

The 38-year-old woman died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire.

19 May 2024

Nizamabad: A 38-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire while trying to put washed clothes on a wire outside her residence in Gouraram thanda of Pitlam mandal of the district on Saturday night.

She was identified as K Manjula.

According to reports, Manjula came into contact with the live wire when she was trying to dry clothes on an iron wire.

Her son, who noticed her getting electrocuted, tried to save her but he too suffered a shock.

She was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.