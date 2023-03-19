Hyderabad receives highest March rainfall in 10 years

From March 1 to 19, Hyderabad has received 51.9 mm of rainfall, which is almost three times the normal mark of 17.5 mm

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 09:51 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: From March 1 to 19, Hyderabad has received 51.9 mm of rainfall, which is almost three times the normal mark of 17.5 mm. This rainfall has broken all records for March in the past decade, surpassing the previous high of 47.3 mm recorded in 2014.

The sudden and heavy rainfall has also brought with it some unusual weather patterns, with hailstones and strong thunderstorms lashing the city. The weather department has attributed this unexpected downpour to the weather disturbance.

Several districts including Khammam, Hakimpet, and Bhadrachalam, also received excess rainfall. Bhadrachalam, in particular, has received the highest average rainfall of 92.6 mm in the State from March 1 to 19.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heavy rainfall will subside from Monday, and partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will prevail in the city and other districts.

