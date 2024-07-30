Hyderabad: Recognise agriculture sector as industry, says CPI member

Expressing concern over continuation of farmer suicide in the State, the senior CPI leader said in the last eight months about 158 farmers committed suicide in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged the government to recognise the agriculture sector as industry and provide all the benefits being provided to that sector.

Taking part in the discussion on demands for grants in the State assembly on Tuesday, the CPI member said if the government provides subsidies, loans and other facilities being provided to industries, to the agriculture sector, farmers would be benefited. Though the State government was spending crores of rupees on irrigation, farmers were not getting the desired benefits, he said.

Expressing concern over continuation of farmer suicide in the State, the senior CPI leader said in the last eight months about 158 farmers committed suicide in the State.

“Farmers suicide is not stopping despite the government taking several measures to help them financially. We need to find some solution to this problem. Farmers need government support to continue agriculture,”he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the State government allocating Rs. 72,000 crore for the agriculture sector in the current budget, he said the government should use the budget in such a way that every acre of cultivable land in the State should get water for irrigation.