Hyderabad: Relatives including brother-in-law held for man’s murder

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police investigating the murder of P Anjaneyulu have found out that the victim was tortured and beaten before being killed by the suspect, his brother-in-law Maisaiah and other relatives.

Anjaneyulu, a native of Nagarkurnool, was married with two children and while his family was staying in Lenin Nagar in Jagadgirigutta, he was staying in his native village. Maisaiah, a resident of Suraram Colony whose wife Yadamma was brutally murdered at Ghatkesar three months ago strongly suspected Anjaneyulu’s role in it.

According to the police, Maisaiah called him to his house in Dayanand Nagar in Suraram on Wednesday night and they had a liquor party till 1 am. Maisaiah then intentionally picked up a fight with Anjaneyulu over the issue and his sons Gangulu, Pavan and his sister-in-law Yadamma too joined him. They beat him with sticks and other blunt objects injuring his hands and legs.

They also called Anjaneyulu’s wife over phone. Though she pleaded with them to let him go, they killed him. By the time the victim’s family reached the spot, he was dead. The Dundigal police are investigating.

