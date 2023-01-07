Hyderabad: Renowned activist Satish Sikha meets MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Source: Twitter/Santosh Kumar J.

Hyderabad: Satish Sikha, a renowned anti-global warming activist, who left his fashion designing profession for activism met Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar on Saturday.

Dr. Sikha started making a 1 km long eco-green hand-made silk cloth fabric in 2007. Each yard of the silk cloth had one message from dignitaries and celebrities. The silk cloth now became more than 1.2 km long with messages from approximately 1,263 celebrities and environment activists from 72 countries.

On Dr. Sikha’s request, Santosh Kumar gave his message as “Plant trees, protect and promote. Save environment, save nation and save globe.” The activist also presented a copper coin to Santosh Kumar and lauded the efforts of the Green India Challenge.

Sikha founded the ’90 Million Smiles Foundation, an NGO that aims to support underprivileged children across India.