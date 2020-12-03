Hyderabad: Repoll in Old Malakpet division peaceful

The Commissioner reviewed the polling process and said the polling which started at 7 am at the 69 polling stations was peaceful under the supervision of the senior police officers in the zone.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday visited and reviewed the security arrangements for the repolling of GHMC Old Malakpet division at the polling station at Chaderghat.

Accompanied by Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and M Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of Police, East Zone, the Commissioner reviewed the polling process and said the polling which started at 7 am at the 69 polling stations was peaceful under the supervision of the senior police officers in the zone. “We have provided security with patrolling and police bandobast in all the sensitive areas,” Anjani Kumar said.

Also for the counting of votes on Friday, the city police has set up tight security at 15 counting centers. “No one is allowed within 200 meters of the counting centres. Only authorised persons will be allowed into the counting centre,” he said.

“The police social media cell is monitoring inflammatory and objectionable posts on different platforms. Legal action will be taken against perpetrators,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with senior officials from LB Nagar zone, visited the counting centres at Victoria Memorial Home and Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, and reviewed the three-tier security arrangements.

