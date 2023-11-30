Hyderabad roads deserted as citizens prioritize voting over daily routines

Tourist spots including parks remained shuttered, contributing to the overall quietude across the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:55 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: The roads of Hyderabad donned a nearly deserted appearance on Thursday as residents actively chose to cast their votes in the ongoing elections. The city’s usual hustle and bustle took a back seat as people opted to exercise their democratic right.

All major roads in the city led to polling booths, with a noticeable absence of the usual traffic congestion.

Contrastingly, the highways leading to Hyderabad witnessed a surge in vehicular activity. Citizens from various corners of the State navigated the roads with purpose, converging on the polling booths to make their voices heard.