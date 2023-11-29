Hyderabad News: Telangana Elections Festival, Police Case On Congress Candidate, Online Passports

Today's Hyderabad News includes Telangana elections festival, holidays for educational institutions, importance of all documents for vehicles, issue of passports online, pyjama party in the city, police case involving a Congress candidate, and an upcoming electronic music tour in December
Today’s Hyderabad News includes Telangana elections festival, holidays for educational institutions, importance of all documents for vehicles, issue of passports online, pyjama party in the city, police case involving a Congress candidate, and an upcoming electronic music tour in December.