Telangana Polls: Three officials suspended for dereliction of duty

Three police officers Musheerabad SHO Jahangeer Yadav, ACP Chikkadpally – A Yadagiri and DCP Central – M Venkateshwarlu were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty by the election authorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Three police officers Musheerabad SHO Jahangeer Yadav, ACP Chikkadpally – A Yadagiri and DCP Central – M Venkateshwarlu were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty by the election authorities.

According to officials, on Tuesday night, the police and election authorities found Rs. 18 lakh in a car parked at an apartment where the contesting candidate stays. The Musheerabad Inspector instead of invoking Section 171 (B), 171 (E) and 188 of IPC booked a case under Section 102 of CrPC and seized the amount.

Also Read Silent voter wave to deliver landslide victory for BRS: KTR

“The officials are found to be acting in a partisan manner and not in a free and fair manner,” said the officials in the order.