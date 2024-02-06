Hyderabad Rockathon at Forestrek Park on Feb 11

Hyderabad Rockathon 2024 is yet another day of adventure, fitness challenges and fun ways to explore the Deccan Rocks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad Rockathon 2024 is yet another day of adventure, fitness challenges and fun ways to explore the Deccan Rocks.

Hyderabad: Save the Rock Society in collaboration with the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC) is conducting the 10th edition of the Hyderabad Rockathon on Sunday, February 11 at the Forestrek Park, Narsingi.

Hyderabad Rockathon 2024 is yet another day of adventure, fitness challenges and fun ways to explore the Deccan Rocks. Jointly organized by the Society to Save Rocks and GHAC, supported by the Telangana State Forest Department Corporation (TSFDC) and Telangana Tourism, the Rockathon will offer activities suited for all age groups and promises to be the ideal family outdoor experience.

The program’s primary purpose is to create the awareness about the importance of rocks and their role in the environment.

The Rockathon offers multiple activities that are thrilling as well as educative and calming.

Those who enjoy the adrenaline rush can opt for rappelling, ziplining, rock climbing and walks with all safety precautions in place. One can test one’s physical prowess with rock shot put and one’s concentration with rock balancing. There will also be an informative rock quiz and a snake awareness programme that will both fascinate and educate.

Participants can register on www.hyderabadrockathon2024 to avail special group discounts or call 8978087373 for more details.