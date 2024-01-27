Watch: Video of KTR’s auto-rickshaw ride in Hyderabad goes viral

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Screengrab of the video showing BRS working president KT Rama Rao taking an auto-rickshaw ride.

Hyderabad: A video of BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao commuting in an auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad on Saturday, has gone viral on social media.

He took an auto ride to Telangana Bhavan at Jubilee Hills after participating in the Jubilee Hills Constituency-wide activist meeting held in Yousufguda, where addressed supporters. Surprisingly, after the meeting, KTR chose an auto as his mode of transportation instead of his car, He was accompanied by Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. Notably, even the security personnel accompanied him.

During the meeting, KTR addressed the plight of auto rickshaw drivers, and expressed concern over their deteriorating conditions following the introduction of the free bus scheme for women by the Congress government. In a symbolic act of support, he opted for an auto ride to underscore the challenges faced by auto drivers in the city and across the State. The move is now gaining widespread attention, with videos of his auto journey rapidly circulating on various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, auto rickshaw drivers have been vocal in their discontent against the Congress government, and protests have erupted in multiple locations across the State.