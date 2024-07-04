Hyderabad: RPF Shakti Teams nab 205 suspects in two years

Hyderabad: Since their inception in September 2022, the Secunderabad Division’s All Women Shakti teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have demonstrated exemplary performance by nabbing 205 suspects involved in stealing belongings of rail passengers.

Apart from this, a total of 2,610 cases were booked under the Railway Act which had a direct bearing on women’s security, significantly impacting the overall security of railway commuters, a press release said.

Railway officials said that beyond addressing theft and security concerns, these teams have also made significant strides in combating the illegal transport of narcotics and contraband, seizing substances worth nearly Rs. 4.37 crore.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner emphasised the progressive vision behind forming these specialised all-women teams. “Their dedication has been instrumental in providing a safe travel experience for women and all passengers,” she said.