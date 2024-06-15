Timely intervention by Khammam Police and RPF prevents suicide attempt

It was said the man, Samudrala Anil of Jammikunta area of Karimnagar district was upset that his wife was refusing to live with him and decided to end life by jumping under a moving train near the railway station in Khammam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:50 PM

Khammam: Timely action of Khammam three-town police and Railway Protection Force saved the life of a man who tried to end life by suicide here on Saturday.

It was said the man, Samudrala Anil of Jammikunta area of Karimnagar district was upset that his wife was refusing to live with him and decided to end life by jumping under a moving train near the railway station in Khammam.

Also Read Mancherial: Three arrested for illegal cattle transportation

According to the three-town Inspector of Police Ramesh, there has been a quarrel among the husband and wife for the past few days and the woman was staying at her maternal house. Before committing suicide in Khammam, Anil recorded a video and sent it to his father in Jammikunta.

His father immediately responded and contacted Jammikunta police, who in turn tracked Anil’s location and informed the three-town police. Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued Anil with the help of Railway Protection Force.

Timely action of Khammam three-town police and RPF saved life of a man who tried to end life by suicide in Khammam on Saturday.