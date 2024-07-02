Drug peddler caught at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted an interstate drug racket being operated from Odisha and caught a drug peddler at Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday. Officials seized 20 kg of marijuana worth Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested suspect is Mohd.Farid (54), from Odisha and the absconding suspects are Sahu from Odisha and Panda from Mumbai. Railway police said Farid procured marijuana from Sahu of Balugaon in Odisha and smuggled it to Mumbai in trains via Secunderabad to be delivered to Panda, who sold it to consumers locally at a higher rate.

On June 30, Farid bought 20 kg of marijuana and stacked them up in trolley bags and reached Secunderabad in Konark Express on Monday night.

He was caught during a routine checking and the psychotropic substance seized from him.