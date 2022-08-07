Hyderabad: Salesman robbed by unidentified persons at Punjagutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: A salesman was threatened and robbed by a group of unidentified persons at Punjagutta on Sunday.

Mohd Khasif (30), a resident of Mir Alam Mandi and a native of Uttar Pradesh, was standing near Ameerpet in the afternoon when a group of persons approached him.

Initially, two persons picked up a quarrel with him saying they had purchased some garments which were found to be damaged. Minutes later, two more persons came and forcefully took away clothes worth Rs. 5,000 and Activa vehicle from him, said Punjagutta police.

On a complaint the police booked a case of robbery and started efforts to nab the offenders. Two teams were formed to track them down.