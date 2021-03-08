Hyderabad: SBI celebrates Women’s Day

Clothes and blankets were distributed to destitute women and those living in an Old-age Home at Rampally in Nacharam

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle celebrated International Women’s Day at the local Head Office in Koti here on Monday.

B Bala Naga Devi, ADGP, Homeguards, Chandramukhi Sunehra, Consultant Cardiologist, Care Hospitals and Saajida Khan, Audio Engineer and Musician, were the guests of honour for the event, which was inaugurated by OP Mishra, Chief General Manager.

The Bank also donated two Maruti EECO 7-seater vehicles to Vivekananda Bharathi Ashrama and Delight Foundation & Charitable Trust. Clothes and blankets were distributed to destitute women and those living in an Old-age Home at Rampally in Nacharam, according to a press release.

SBI, Amravati Circle

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India, Amravati Circle, on the occasion of International Women’s Day felicitated Sathyavati, of NGO Bhumika, Sujatha Burla of Shraddha Home for Orphans, Hyderabad and G Rajeshwari, a nurse who takes care of the health needs of tribal in remote areas in and around Bhadrachalam.

Sanjay Sahay, Chief General Manager, felicitated them with a shawl and a memento for their contributions to society. Women staff of SBI as well as members of the SBI Ladies Club presented a cultural show with songs and dances and a skit depicting the need for women’s empowerment.

