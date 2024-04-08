| Banks To Be Closed For 5 Days In April Plan Your Visits Accordingly Details Inside

Banks to be closed for 5 days in April, plan your visits accordingly; Details inside

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 04:35 PM

Hyderabad: Individuals, pensioners and others planning to take-up financial transactions by physically visiting banks should watch-out and be prepared for disruptions in regular banking operations, as financial institutions are expected to be closed for at least five-days in the coming few days.

All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have five back-to-back holidays on April 9 for Telugu New Year (Ugadi), on April 10 or April 11 for Eid, April 13 for the second Saturday and April 14 for Sunday. There will be one more bank holiday on April 16 for Ram Navami festival in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Customers who are planning to visit their respective banks are advised to check with their nearest bank branches to confirm local and state holiday leaves so that they can avoid travelling physically. According to several media reports, overall, the banks in India will remain shut for nearly 12 days (in various states including working and non-working days) in the month of April, 2024:

List of holidays in April:

April 9: Ugadi (Telugu New Year)

April 10 or April 11: Ramzan/Eid festival depending on the moon sighting

April 13: Second Saturday

April 16/17: Ram Navami celebrations

April 27: Fourth Saturday