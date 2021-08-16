Hyderabad: SBI CGM highlights bank’s role since Independence

Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager of SBI hoisted the tricolour at their Local Head Office, Koti

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, hoisted the tricolour at their Local Head Office, Koti. The staff members, along with their families, attended the event.

Amit Jhingran spoke about the country’s phenomenal growth in the manufacturing sector since the Independence and mentioned the contribution made by SBI, which has provided the financial direction to the country by lending to MSME, AGRI, Retail, Infrastructure through a host of financial products. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the bank donated groceries, blankets, clothes, masks and sanitisers to Lalana Welfare Organization, Nagole, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Justice CV Ranulu, Lokayukta also hoisted the National flag at the premises of the Institution of Lokayukta of Telangana, Basheerbagh. The event was attended by V Niranjan Rao, Upa-Lokayukta, as well as all the staff members.

