SS Prasad, new CGM of Ordnance Factory Medak

S. S. Prasad to takes over as Chief General Manager of Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) on July 1.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: S. S. Prasad, a graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (UK), takes over as Chief General Manager of Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a premier unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, on superannuation of K. Sudhakar.

OFMK is engaged in the manufacture and supply of Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICV) and its variants to the Indian Army.

Prasad joined Indian Ordnance Factories in April 1992 and after 15 months of Probationer’s Training at the National Academy of Defence Production, Nagpur, he started his career as an Assistant Works Manager at Optoelectronics Factory Dehradun in 1993. He also served Ordnance Parachute Factory (OPF) Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Medak and Ordnance Factory Dehradun, Vehicle Factory Jabalpur.

In 2016, he moved on central deputation to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as Director, and after repatriation, returned to OFMK as General Manager in September 2023 and takes over as Chief General Manager on July 1.