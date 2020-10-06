Hyderabad: SBI launches donation programme

Hyderabad: As part of Joy of Giving week, which is observed every year from October 2 to 8, State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle will take-up a series of donation activities, which will be conducted during the course of the week.
Activities include donation of clothes/ blankets (used/new), refurbished computers and stationary items to old age homes and orphanage homes through NGOs, a press release said.
On Monday, OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI, Hyderabad circle, handed over refurbished computers to Saraswathi Vidya Peetham, Vaidehi Seva Samithi, Heaven Homes Society and others. The bank would be distributing 100 refurbished computers during the week.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .