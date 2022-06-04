Hyderabad: SCR cancels 34 MMTS train services on June 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:27 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) in a press release informed the passengers on cancellation of 34 MMTS services on June 5.

The MMTS cancelled include Lingampalli-Hyderabad nine services(Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140), Hyderabad-Lingampalli nine services (Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120).

The other cancelled trains include seven services of Falaknuma-Lingampalli MMTS (Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170), seven services of Lingampalli-Falaknuma (Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192) apart from one service each on Secunderabad-Lingampalli route (Train No. 47150) and one on Lingampalli-Secunderabad route (Train No. 47195).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .