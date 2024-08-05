Hyderabad: SCR GM holds review meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: Advance action plans are needed to meticulously monitor train operations to ensure punctuality and safety, said the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, at a review meeting held on safety of train operations and punctuality over the zone here on Monday.

The General Manager reviewed the safety of train operations over the zone. He instructed the officials to take precautions and avoid water accumulation near bridges and strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of the trains.

He advised to make adequate water pumping arrangements and provision of water gauges.

The General Manager further advised the officials to conduct frequent field inspections to ensure compliance of worksite safety requirements without fail.

He also held a detailed discussion on the punctuality of the train and advised the officials to improve the punctuality and instructed the officials to make proactive action plans in advance before taking up the infrastructure maintenance works.

Kumar also instructed to ensure proper working of AC coaches in enroute and rectify minor failures immediately in case of any due to technical glitches, to avoid inconvenience to the rail passengers.