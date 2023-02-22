Hyderabad: SCR renovates 200-year-old heritage well at ZRTI, Moula-Ali

The well has been catering to the water requirements of the railway training institute for over five decades

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: A 200 year old heritage well has been rejuvenated by the South Central Railway (SCR) at Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula-Ali, Secunderabad, in tune with the emphasis laid by Ministry of Railways towards conservation of water and revival of water bodies.

The well has been catering to the water requirements of the Zonal Railway Training Institute for over five decades. The project was undertaken with a cost of approximately Rs. 6 lakh and is expected to generate substantial savings of around Rs. 5 lakh per month.

The heritage well which has a depth of about 50 ft. is yielding 1 lakh liters of water per day which is catering to the water supply needs ZRTI, Supervisors Training Centre (STC) and Territorial Camp (TA) office in the area. Rain Water harvesting pits have also been provided in the surrounding areas which will help to reduce rain water runoff and facilitate water conservation.

In addition, the well has been covered with nylon mesh which helps to keep the water clean by preventing falling of leaves or other materials into the water. While pumping the water, manual chlorination is also being used to ensure supply of uncontaminated water. Maintenance and cleaning of the heritage well is being undertaken on regular basis. Beautification of the heritage well has been undertaken with fresh painting and decorative LED Lightings.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway appreciated the initiative undertaken by Hyderabad Division and ZRTI for revival of the heritage step-well.

Info

Said to be 200 years old and provided with steps, the heritage well was used by Mir Turab Ali Khan, Salar Jung-I (1829-1883) who was considered to be one of the greatest Prime Ministers of Hyderabad, for irrigation of mango gardens. For the purpose of staying of irrigation staff, 10 rooms were constructed by Nizams, parallel to the wall of the north side of the well. In post Independence period, the well was inherited by SCR in its formation year 1966.