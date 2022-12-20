Telangana: SCR bags four awards for energy conservation

Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Gold Award for Kacheguda Railway Station received by ARDM Infra, Hyderabad Division

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) bagged four awards at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards-2022 event presented by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation here on Tuesday. Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy presented the awards.

The Gold Award and Silver awards were presented to Kacheguda and Secunderabad railway stations in railway station buildings category.

Apart from this, a Gold award was presented for Sanchalan Bhavan (Secunderabad DRM Office) in government buildings category and Silver award for Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Office Building) in Government Buildings Category

These awards were received by the Divisional Railway Managers, Additional Divisional Railway Managers and Divisional Electrical Officers of the divisions.