SCR’s digital measures witness increasing patronage from passengers

Between April 2022 and January 2023, a total of 37 per cent rail users bought tickets either through UTS app or ATVMs, making SCR the first among other zones in achieving the feat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

A rail passenger buys ticket through digital payments.

Hyderabad: The digital measures being implemented across South Central Railway (SCR), especially in Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), have witnessed increasing patronage from rail passengers.

Between April 2022 and January 2023, a total of 37 per cent rail users bought tickets either through UTS app or ATVMs, making SCR the first among other zones in achieving the feat. The zone has introduced UTS APP as well as Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) which provide an option to rail passengers to purchase unreserved tickets through digital modes.

While UTS App gives the option of purchasing the unreserved tickets through their smart phones and without standing in queues at the stations, passengers can buy tickets at the ATVMs installed at the station through their smart card and other payment options.

SCR officials said during the current financial year (April 2022 – January 2023), 37 per cent of the total unreserved passengers have bought tickets either through UTS app or ATVMs. “In the current financial year, nearly 5 lakh passengers have bought unreserved tickets on daily basis,” said Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR.

In terms of revenue, tickets purchased through UTS App and ATVMs have contributed approximately 26 per cent of the revenue (i.e., Rs.91.6 lakh out of the total revenue of Rs.3.49 crores).

Officials said ATVMs have been installed at all major railway stations, from where rail users can purchase their tickets through digital payment options including scanning of QR codes. Both UTS App as well as ATVMs can be used not only for purchasing unreserved tickets, but also for purchasing platform tickets as well as season tickets.