Hyderabad: SCR Sports Carnival concludes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

The Sports Carnival ‘General Manager Cup’ conducted by the South Central Railways Sports Association (SCRSA) to commemorate the National Sports Day concluded at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

The winners and runners-up in various disciplines of the tournament were awarded the prizes by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, (In-Charge) SCR. A total of 600 players participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Kumar Jain said, “Sports keeps our body and mind always fit. Sincerity, hard work and displaying true sportsmanship will pave the way to reach highest recognition in any sporting discipline and advised everyone to use the facilities provided at Railway Sports Complex and perform well in their respective games and excel in National and International events”.

JK Jain, president of SCRSA and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, SCR, AK Singh, Secretary of SCRSA and Chief Electrical Engineer, SCR, players and SCR Sports Officials present at the event.