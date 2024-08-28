Hyderabad: SCR to extend provision of experimental stoppage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) said the provision of experimental stoppage of Kacheguda – Madurai (22715) and Madurai – Kacheguda (22716) train services at Nandalur, Piler and Obulavaripalli railway stations has been extended for a period of six months starting from September 7.

SCR officials requested citizens to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.