Hyderabad: SDF invites applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program

SDF founded by Mrs. Kumari Shibulal and S.D Shibulal invites applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

SDF founded by Mrs. Kumari Shibulal and S.D Shibulal invites applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program

Hyderabad: Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) founded by Mrs. Kumari Shibulal and S.D Shibulal invites applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program.

The scholarship is for economically backward students, from families with an annual income below Rs 2 lakhs and should have passed their 10th grade examination in 2023 with 90% marks (75% for students with disability) and studying for Intermediate in Telangana.

The selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of Rs 10000 per year for Intermediate. If they continue to do well, they will be given scholarship between Rs.10,000 to Rs.60,000 per year for pursuing any Graduation (degree, engineering, medicine or equivalent) course.

Eligible can apply online by logging into www.vidyadhan.org till July 15 and for more details, can write to vidyadhan.telangana@sdfoundationindia.com or contact Vidyadhan help desk 9663517131.

Kumari Shibulal, Patron, The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation said, “we are very glad at continuing Vidyadhan program in Telangana since 2016. Our endeavor is to provide every meritorious child hailing from an economically disadvantaged background with the right to higher education.”

The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation has given about 33,200 scholarships. Currently there are 7294 children (sponsored by the Foundation and by external sponsors).

The Patrons of the Foundation expect it to scale up to 10,000 students and 1,00,000 scholarships over the next seven to ten years.

The program is operational in Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Bihar, Ladakh and Odisha.