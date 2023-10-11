Hyderabad: Second lucky draw of Dasara Shopping Bonanza held at Café Niloufer

The first lucky winner of 32 inches LED television was Chanu, a customer who shopped at Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall, while Lavanya, who shopped at The Chennai Shopping Mall, was the second winner

Published Date - 09:32 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Cafe Nilofar MD Shashank, Sri Anu Ads MD Chandrashwar Rao, Namaste Telangana AGM Ramulu, Deputy Manager Srikanth Reddy doing the Dussehra shopping bonanza lucky draw organized by Namaste Telangana-Telangana Today at Cafe Nilofar in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The second lucky draw of Dasara Shopping Bonanza being organised by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held at Café Niloufer, Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

The first lucky winner of 32 inches LED television was Chanu, a customer who shopped at Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall, while Lavanya, who shopped at The Chennai Shopping Mall, was the second winner and took home a mobile phone.

The third prize, a microwave oven, was won by Azhar, a customer from Venkat Ramana Motors while Nikhat walked away with a gift voucher as the fifth winner and the sixth winner was Rahul, a customer from ABR Café and Bakers.

“It is an honour for us to collaborate every year with ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ for the Dasara bonanza shopping festival. The annual draw has also become a much awaited event for regular customers of Cafe Niloufer,” Shashank Anumula, MD, Café Niloufer, said.

Lavanya, a housewife from Vengalraonagar, said, “We visited the shopping mall to purchase garments for Dasara festival and ended-up wining another attractive prize.”

Shashank Anumula, Managing Director, Café Niloufer, E Chandreshwar Rao, Managing Director, Sri Anu Ads, TPPL General Manager – Advertising, N Surendar Rao, AGMs, Ramulu, Raji Reddy and others participated.

