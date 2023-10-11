| Schools In Telangana To Break For Dasara Vacation From Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The schools including government and private in the State will break for Dasara vacation from Friday.

As per the academic calendar announced by the School Education department for the academic year 2023-24, the schools will have a 13-day holiday for Dasara festival till October 25. They will reopen on October 26.

Similarly, the junior colleges will have the first-term holidays from October 19 to 25 with reopening on October 26.